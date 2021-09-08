Canadian academy to train 500 on leadership in South east

The Canada Royal Academy has said it has selected 500 Nigerians, especially youths, to be trained and equipped with executive leadership acumen in the South east.

The academy said the leadership training programme, tagged: “The Executive Leadership Summit Enugu 2021” is meant to give leadership direction and future to leadership aspiring youths within the zone.

The facilitator of the programme, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa said, Wednesday in Enugu, the programme would kick off with a summit on Saturday in Enugu.

“The event is coming at a time like this, to help business leaders, leaders in government, leaders in different sectors, youth development and youth leaders come together.

“This is meant to build the capacity to uplift people both in the business and public space as well as give a way forward for future executive leaders of the zone.

“It will be a platform for synergy between government, captains of industries, innovative young minds and youths to meet and fertilise ideas.

“It will also make for linkages, connectivity as well as employment and recruitment opportunities,” Okenwa, who is the Executive Director of Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advocacy (LEAD) Network Africa, said.

He said the lead speaker and convener of the programme is Dr Holyjoy Aduolih, from Benin Republic and an associate of Canada Royal Academy.

The participants of the programme with the theme “Executive Leadership,” should observe all COVID-19 safety and health protocols, he said.