Cancel Ekiti ward congress, Erelu tells PDP

The Erelu Atayese of Iyin Kingdom, Chief Engr. (Mrs.) Josephine Kemi Elebute-Halle, has urged the leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level to cancel the just concluded ad hoc ward congress in Ekiti state, describing the exercise as a scam and charade.

Reacting to the outcome of the elections which was allegedly falsified, Erelu claimed that there was no election throughout the 177 wards in Ekiti state as results were written on sheets and the three delegates handpicked by a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

“It is high time we condemned a monopoly of wisdom and wrong political direction coming from a one-man show, with a view to trading off the hard earned mandates of the people for political gains.

“Those who made peaceful coexistence impossible and political advancement difficult by refusing to engage in collaboration and dialogue; moral and political principle shall make violence at the end of the day inevitable. It was based on what happened at the last ad hoc ward congress in Ekiti state over the weekend that all the true PDP faithful and loyalists are ready to face the music and confront the monster bedeviling Eliki state PDP to a standstill and regain their hard earned glory, mandate and freedom which had been trampled upon by the so called power that be under questionable character,” Erelu stated.