Cancer: Centre raises N100m support for indigent patients

All is set for Project Pink Blue Health and Psychological Trust Centre, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) as it prepares to raise N100million to support the treatment of indigent cancer patients in Nigeria .

Founder and Executive Director of Project Pink Blue , Runcie . C.W Chidebe, while briefing newsmen said a fundraising event titled “Show love” which would be used to raise the N100million, will take place in Abuja.

Runcie explained that the new fundraising programme is focused on encouraging and engaging Nigerians to financially support indigent people impacted by cancer .

According to him, “People can create awareness, provide screening, oncology education but If we don’t provide financial support to cancer patients for treatment ,then our circle of care is not complete and very few lives can be saved”.

“Our new programme is focused on raising funds and hosting of a trust to support cancer patients and not to wait till the patients come and we start fundraising which may take more time “, he said .

Also, the Project Manager of Project Pink Blue fundraising event, Fatima Abba Gana, said the report on the Catastrophic Health Fund for Oncology care in Nigeria a woman needs about N29.2 million to treat breast cancer depending on the type of breast cancer .

She further explained that they made it a ticketed event for all to donate: N5,000 and N25,000 for Regular Tickets, N250,000 for VIP champions table ,N500,000 and above for VVIP honours table .

