Cancer: NHIS partners ROCHE on treatment

In order to boost the health and hopes of Nigerians, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Roche Products Nigeria Limited have concluded arrangements to partner on Cancer Care Reimbursement initiative.

The health insurance agency and leading drug maker have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday at the NHIS headquarters in Abuja.

“The document outlines key areas of partnership between the two organizations along three main themes aimed at significantly improving patients’ access to innovative cancer medicines.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, Roche Products Ltd., Nigeria, Dr Ladi Hammeed described the partnership as a significant and commendable milestone for cancer care in Nigeria, expressing the optimism that cancer patients will no longer have to deal with the catastrophic consequences of the diagnosis of the disease.

He noted that funding for early treatment, comprehensive care inclusive of surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy improve treatment outcomes and ultimately the survival of the diagnosed patients.

“Critically, the arrangement allows both parties to partner on an innovative cost sharing mechanism, by way of sharing a proportion of the cost of the medicines. Expectedly, this will ensure affordability of the drugs for patients at the treatment centers.

“In addition, the partnership enables both healthcare institutions to engage in capacity building initiatives that is designed to support the health insurance ecosystem.

“Ultimately, the health insurance regulator and Swiss drug giant will work assiduously to accelerate the drive towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, stated that the scheme puts an invaluable premium on strategic stakeholders’ in the execution of its mandate to bring affordable and quality healthcare to all Nigerians, adding that the implementation of its ten-year strategic plan was on course.

Represented by the General Manager, Legal Services, Bar. Blessing Nienge, he noted that the ongoing reforms in the Scheme has as its central objective the making healthcare affordable, adding that the initiative to ensure that drugs was available and affordable was receiving favourable attention.