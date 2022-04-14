Cancer: PPB to launch psychological support centre in Nigeria

Project PINK BLUE – Health & Psychological Trust Centre is set to launch a Psychological Support Centre (PSC) for cancer patients in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, Runcie C.W Chidebe in a press release issued in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the project is funded by Advanced Breast Cancer Global Alliance, a global alliance focused on improving and extending the lives of women and men living with advanced breast cancer.

He said in Nigeria, over 100,000 people are diagnosed with different forms of cancers every year and less than 2% of these patients have ever received any professional psychological support after cancer diagnosis and during treatment.

He explained that “a diagnosis of cancer and its treatment impacts physically on the patient. It could lead to loss of body parts, such as the breast(s), limb, and other physical challenges which could negatively affect the mental wellbeing of cancer patients.

“In Nigeria, most cancer patients receive the ‘bad’ news of “you have cancer” from their doctors, surgeon or from the diagnostic centres without the presence of any psychological counsellor.

“It is estimated that over 20,000 cancer patients are at risk of severe mental health disorders because of a cancer diagnosis in Nigeria. These mental health disorders may affect cancer treatment, as well as the quality of life.

“Unfortunately, the mental health needs of people impacted by cancer in Nigeria are often given little attention during and after cancer treatment”.

“The PSC will provide a weekly psychotherapeutic clinic led by clinical psychologists for cancer patients at the centre.

“We will provide death & grief programme, art therapy, psychological assessment, personal & group therapy, family & caregivers support, doctor-patient support, wellness & resilience programme, psychological training for healthcare workers, psychological awareness and creation of a virtual psychological support system for patients who live outside Abuja,” he said.

Also, the President of ABC Global Alliance and Director Breast Unit, Champalimaud Clinical Center, Portugal, Dr Fatima Cardoso said ABC Global Alliance is proud to support the creation of the 1st Psychological Support Centre in Abuja.

She said Cancer patients need to be fully supported both physically and psychologically to be able to overcome this disease.

She said the Psychological Support Centre (PSC) is expected to begin accepting cancer patients as from May 1, 2022.

First Lady of Kebbi state Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu and Professor of Clinical Psychology Chioma Asuzu are the co-chairs for the centre’s steering committee.

The members of the steering committee are Ayisha Osori, author of Love Does Not Win Elections; Dr Alejandra Platas from ABC Global Alliance, Dr Charles T. Orjiakor, Dr Nneoma Onyebire, Rev. Sr. Dr C. Onyedibe all from University of Nigeria Nsukka; Alison Simon from Birmingham City University; and Dr Nneka Shagaya.

Others are Onyes Amaka Juliet from National Hospital Abuja; Dr Tania Estape from Psicooncologia Fundacion FEFOC, Spain; Dr Jenee Walker from West Virginia University, USA; Zion Ameh from Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative Abuja and Khadijat Banwo-Fatai, Gloria C. Okwu, and Sunshine K. Chidebe from Project PINK BLUE.