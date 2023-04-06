Cancer: Project Pink Blue, ACT Foundation call for increased research in Nigeria

Project PINK BLUE and ACT Foundation have called for an increase in oncology research as a critical mechanism for reducing the cancer burden, improving cancer treatment, addressing late detection and mitigating the economic burden of the disease in Nigeria.

This call was made at the just concluded 2023 World Cancer Day symposium with high-level stakeholders in 2023 by the organizations as part of the Upgrade Oncology: U.S. – Nigeria Science & Technology Exchange Program.

The President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Uche Rowland Ojinmah asserted that the NMA is really interested in cancer research in Nigeria because most of the data currently in use are from climes with different genetics and social dynamics from Nigeria.

Also, the Programme Coordinator of Project PINK BLUE, Gloria Chinyere Okwu, explained that the intentions of Project PINK BLUE and ACT Foundation is to drive comprehensive cancer research among the oncology workforce in Nigeria whilst paying attention to the needs of individual cancer patients.

She said: “We want Nigerians to do research for Nigerians. We want them to begin to look at our different peculiarities and answer the many questions that plague us through research”.

According to the House of Representative Member of the 8th National Assembly, Sponsor of the establishment Bill for the National Agency for the Control of Cancer and Supporter of the bill for the National Institute on Cancer Research and Treatment (Senate), Hon. Muhammed Usman said Nigeria’s major challenge is not policies but implementation.

He said we do very little to ensure that our policies are implemented. To ensure that the new National Institute on Cancer Research and Treatment Centre is successful in its operations.

He further said we must create a secretariat to house the institute, promote capacity building programme for the staff and lastly create a budget line for its operation’.

