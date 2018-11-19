Cancer treatment: Kebbi state governor tasks Nigerians for donations

Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu has tasked Nigerians to donate to cancer treatment as it would go a long way to reducing preventable deaths in the country.

The Governor noted this at Project Pink Blue, a Non-Governmental Organisation, fundraising for cancer patients themed :”Show love”, adding that this will go along way when less priviledge people are affected with cancer.

He assured that they will be able to fund more people already on treatment.

Also,the Executive Director of the organisation,Mr Runcie Chidebe said that it was imperative for Nigerians to help indigent cancer patients as the disease became rampant.

The show, tagged “Show Love”, is meant to encourage and engage Nigerians to financially support indigent cancer patients.

According to Chidebe, awareness of cancer without adequate provision for treatment can make the victims lose their lives due to the thoughts of treatment alone.

“I started the fight for cancer victims while I was serving in the year 2013 when I met a cancer victim who finally died because of inadequate funds for treatment.

“The rising cost of cancer treatment and poverty has remained major impediments for several cancer patients to afford cancer treatment in Nigeria.

“We believe that early detection and treatment can save a lot of lives but lack of funds hampers survival chances of a lot of people.

The funds realized today would be used as a trust fund which will be made available to patients at any given time.

“I implore cancer patients who find funds as impediments to their treatment to log on to our website at www.projectpinkblue.org and make their case, and we will follow up from there,” he said.

Some of the dignitaries present at the event include a cancer advocate, wife of the Kebbi state governor, Dr Zainab Bagudua, Kaduna State governor’s wife, Mrs Asiya El-Rufai.

Others are Wife of Niger state governor, Dr Amina Bello, Ondo state governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu,among other artists and celebrities.

