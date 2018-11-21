Candidates can still register for Nov/Dec SSCE- NECO Registrar

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced an extension for the registration of the ongoing 2018 November/December NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In a statement made available to the media Tuesday in Abuja, the acting registrar of NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, revealed that applicants wishing to sit for the examination could still register as “walk-in or late registration candidates.”

registrar said the extension became necessary, because some of the candidates could not register at the expiration of registration deadline of November 17 and advised all the candidates who failed to meet the registration deadline to take advantage of the window provided by the management.

Gana also urged candidates registering after the closing date to adhere to the guidelines of the registration process. He, however, warned that such candidates must complete the registration within 24 hours to the scheduled time of examination for the subject(s) they intended to sit for.

Mr Gana also advised those who wish to register as walk-in candidates to contact the nearest NECO State Office for full details on the registration procedure.

It could be recalled that NECO, on November 14, announced a change in its examination date from November 15 to 19, informing that the changes were necessary to ensure that no candidate missed the examination and for the council to ensure a successful conduct of its examinations.

