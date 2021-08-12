Candidates taking NECO exams in 18,000 centres – Registrar



The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, said about one million, three hundred thousand candidates are currently sitting for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted by NECO, and tha e the examination is taking place in about 18,000 centers across Nigeria.



The NECO Registrar said this when he visited some schools to monitor the ongoing examination in the Adamawa state capital, Yola.

“For this August Examination, the Council registered about 1.3 million candidates,” he said.

He said enrollment for the examination has always increased over the years and that this “shows the confidence the schools have in us.”

While expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the students and the supervisors of the examination in the schools visited, Wushishi said NECO is doing everything possible to make its standards meet global best practices.



“Our certificate has security features that can not be forged, we have put in place what can check impersonation and other examination malpractices,” he said.



He explained that NECO’s mandate is to give young Nigerians the platform to improve their chances of getting admitted into higher institutions.