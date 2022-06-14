Candido hands over to Maikalangu as AMAC chair 

Outgoing chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Tuesday, handed over to Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, the newly elected chairman.

During the handover ceremony at AMAC secretariat, Candido, who was represented by the Director of Administration, Alhaji Atahiru Y. Ibrahim, advised the incoming administration to consolidate on the projects executed by the outgoing administration.

He said: “What we are doing here today, in essence, is a responsibility expected of every outgoing administration to handover the mantle of leadership to the incoming administration. A replica of what took place here in 2016 by my predecessor, Dr. Micah Y. Jiba.

“Having satisfactorily delivered our mandate to the people of this great council, it is therefore time we vacate the stage for the next successive government to continue the piloting of the council’s affairs from where we stopped. I appreciate the unflinching support of all our stakeholders in bringing this administration to a successful end.

“As you are aware, government is transient. I wish to call on the technocrats, the career civil servants to extend the same hand of fellowship accorded us to the incoming administration, providing maximum support and cooperation so as to ensure continuity of the services the people of this council are enjoying.

“Parts of what we are leaving behind as our most important contribution towards the growth and development of the council are our legacy institutional projects, including AMAC IPDC, AMAC Microfinance Bank, AMAC Marshal, AMAC Community Radio and of course the AMAC ICT/ Innovation Centre, which is still under construction.

“It is our earnest desires for this coming administration to surpass our achievements, while appealing that these legacies we are leaving behind be passionately guarded for sustainability.”

In his acceptance speech, Maikalangu said he will ensure that he builds on the projects executed by the past administration.

