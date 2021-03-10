Cannon chops off community leader’s hand in Ebonyi



A local cannon has chopped off the left arm of the Chairman of Ndiagu Ogboji, in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi state, Mr Simeon Eze, during a burial ceremony on February 6, 2021.

According to a facebook post by the Chairman of Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE), Ebonyi state chapter, Mr Sampson Oko Nweke, Eze, a father of six, an Okada rider, a gunpowder dealer and a cannon (harpoon gun) operator was contracted for the burial of a popular man, but while Eze was still stuffing some gunpowder in the cannon, it mysteriously exploded in his left hand, with which he was holding it, thus shattering the hand so irredeemably.



Nweze said Eze will now live the rest of his life without the left arm as it was amputated to save his life, even as he appealed to public spirited Nigerians to intervene in helping the helpless man offset his hospital bills and cater for himself, since he has long been discharged by the hospital.



He wrote: “Meet Mr Simeon Eze of Ndiagu Ogboji in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State. He is a well known man of industry, carriage and courage. He had put in his best in sanitizing his immediate community and has apparently made positive impacts. But look at his condition today. An unfortunate person, an amputee and a victim of fate.



“Mr Simeon, the youth chairman of Ndiagu Ogboji, a father of six, an Okada Rider, a gunpowder dealer and a Cannon (harpoon gun) manipulator will now live the rest of his life without the left arm. So heartbreaking!

“This unfortunate mishap befell him on 6th February this year in Nkomoro Ezza North during a burial ceremony of one late Mr Okonkwo Nworigwe alias Kpotibe. As a cannon operator contracted for the burial, Mr Simeon was still stuffing some gunpowder in the harpoon gun (Cannon) when it mysteriously exploded in his left hand with which he was holding it, thus shattering the hand so irredeemably.



“Simeon is still in the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA2), though he has been discharged. But apart from the trauma of having his hand amputated, another major challenge now is how to offset his hospital bills of over N400,000 (four hundred thousand naira). Watch the clip attached.

“I am appealing to our politicians and political office holders as well as any good spirited individual or group touched by the pitiful condition of Mr Simeon to please come to his aid. He needs to offset the hospital bills and now that he can’t do his usual businesses any longer, he needs to be empowered meaningfully so as to be able to take care of his family of six.

“Please, help Simeon Eze. You can reach him on 07017683384.”

