Capacity building: Tapping from Sports Ministry, AUSC collabo

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has not relented in drawing up training programmes that are beneficial to its sports professionals. It has as well credibly conducted the anticipated elections for the Sports Federations.

The Head of the sports sector, who is the Hon. Minister Sunday Dare, has been careful all along not to allow the politicization of those programmes that positively affect both the coaches, referees, Sports Administrators and staff of the Ministry. More importantly, he is intent on implementing without delay, obvious priority projects that will boost the sector, despite financial challenges.

Every Department, Unit and the Stakeholders are mandated to make their respective sections relevant in the curriculum of the Ministry, hence the necessitation of African Union of Sports Councils (Region 2) organization of Workshops/Seminars on “Realigning the Design and Delivery of Youth and Sports Development Programmes during and after the Covid-19 Pandemic, for National Growth and Production.”

The Africa Union of Sports Council (Region 2) in Nigeria is coordinating the fifteen West African countries and is more focused in creating wider awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic because youths are more vulnerable to public gathering and unhealthy hygiene. Nigeria is a sports loving country notwithstanding, but she is concerned about being in line with international best practices, more so as the sports Ministry is a service provider to the athletes.

It is noteworthy that the AUSC have designed particular programmes that will reawaken the consciousness of the youths, using Covid-19 global pandemic as a case study.

The just concluded Workshop/Seminars that it organized were focused on Development of Youth and Sports for National Interest; Marketing Youth and Sports for Development; and post Covid-19 Computer based e-learning. Other crucial themes were First Aid and Prevention of Sports Injury; Emotional Intelligence for Youth and Sports Officers; and for Games Masters.

Meanwhile, the girl-child guidance is part of the AUSC priority even though the persons from 50 years and above are most prone to the Covid-19 pandemic. People should recall that the pandemic affected many countries and activities. The Covid-19 disadvantages eventually turned out to be advantageous to the society and to lives of individuals. It created an avenue for serious guidance of the athletes in particular who help to promote the image of their country and at the same time through their events, discover destinies and talents.

Suffice it to say that the segregation of our youth from mass uncontrollable gatherings, created extensive awareness that cuts across both the rural and urban areas. Both the child and the aged have understood that proper hygiene and obedience to rules and order can elongate their lives especially those that are in engaged with combat sports like Judo, Karate, Taekwando, Wushu Kunfu and Kick Boxing.

The restriction at Tokyo Games with its strict adherence to rules in addition, encouraged governments to support and still make sports a priority in their projects. However, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare heard the clarion call of Stakeholders and has ensured that a successful election was conducted for the Federations, without any trace of uncontrollable disputes. Most of the Federations Board Members conducted themselves in a manner that showed their acceptance of the Minister’s support for free and fair elections without his personal interference.

Some of the past Presidents, who had their ways to succession during the former Ministers’ regime, were voted out and replaced with new choice of the Board Members. The Chairman of the Electoral Board and staff of the Ministry had one objective being that “The choice of Board Members is the voice of the Federation”. They used both the “Constitution and Guidelines” to ensure fairness and justice. The Federation Members, knowing that any dispute, complaint or petition will attract submission to the appropriate quarters with ₦250,000.00, they embraced peaceful resolution and togetherness.

Nwokorie is a Press Officer, Ministry of Youth & Sports Development