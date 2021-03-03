Capital projects: Bala laments FG’s injustice to North-east



Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed, has lamented what he described as the ‘federal government’s injustice’ to the North-east geo-political zone in terms of capital projects.



The governor made the lamentation Wednesday during the opening of the 4th North East Governors forum meeting hosted by the state.



He decried that the region lags behind in terms of development due to federal government’s neglect revealing that even in this year’s federal budget, an inadequate fund was earmarked to the region by the federal government for projects in the north east which he said was unfair.



“You will recall that only a paltry 0.3 percent of the funds earmarked for capital projects were to be commited to the north east in the 2021 federal budget.



“In the past, we have resolved to take step on this injustice. I submit that this is a crucial matter that can not wait any longer. This forum must at the very minimum make strong representation to Mr President and both arms of the national assembly to demand that justice be done so that we will not continue to lag behind”. He advised.



Bala also advocated the implementation of the already conceived north east regional master plan for the economic rejuvenation of the north east.



“I trust that by the end of our meeting today, we will come up with a robust framework for this long anticipated north east regional master plan in collaboration with NEDC.



“Let me refresh our minds to the importance of the north east regional master plan which include among others we will draft a multi-sectoral agenda in the areas of infrastructure, education, urban and regional development, social dynamism and agriculture for the sustainable economic transformation of the zone.” Bala suggested.

While commenting on the worsening insecurity in the region, Bala supported the call for the decentralization of the security structure in the country and the creation of state police as part of measures to tackle terrorism and criminality.

Also speaking, the governor of Borno state and chairman north east governors forum Babagana Zulum who complained on the escalation of terrorism in the country urged the federal government to consider seeking military support from the neighbouring nations like Cameroun, Chad and Niger republic to exterminate the insurgents in the region and bring lasting peace.



He also said the forum would consider the establishment of regional security outfit to complement the federal government’s security agencies in combating the terrorists that pester the zone with killings.



Zulum who condemned recent abductions of school children in some places noted that all boarding schools would be converted into day schools in Borno state to ensure the safety of the students.