Capt Sani not wounded in Benue ambush – OPWS

Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Maj.-Gen Adeyemi Yekini has described as false story trending online which claimed that some OPWS troops including Capt Z Sani were ambushed somewhere in Benue state in the past few days. Yekini, in a press statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, noted in categorical terms that no OPWS personnel was involved in any ambush incident in the recent past as reported. He said the reporter had made reference to a Defense Headquarters (DHQ) statement, which he must have quoted out of context as source of the news item. He further explained that Capt Sani was injured during an encounter with armed militia men at Barkin Kota in Keana local government area of Nasarawa state in July 2018. According to him, the incident was given wide publicity at the time and it was therefore mischievous for the writer of the fake report to now link his injury to any current operation. “The story is fake and should therefore be disregarded in its entirety. “For the avoidance of doubt, HQ OPWS wishes to once again state that none of its personnel was ambushed in any part of Benue, Nasarawa or Taraba states in the past several months. “Please be informed that OPWS has substantially achieved its mandate of putting to an end the incessant killings by armed groups in the three states, which constitute its Joint Operation Area (J0A). “The force is now focused on destroying the remnants of armed militia camps that might still be in any part of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, in addition to working for the return of more lDPs back to their ancestral homes in the three states,” he added.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.