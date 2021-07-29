Carabobo Day: UniAbuja seeks cooperation Venezuela, others

Vice-Chancellor University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah and the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Ambassador David Valasquez Wednesday co-hosted a historical conference at the university with a call for greater cooperation.

The event was designed to enlighten and create awareness for the students on the history of the Carabobo Day recently celebrated in Venezuela.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, represented by the deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Abba, acknowledged the presence of the co-host, Ambassador David Valasquez of the Bolivarian Rep. of Venezuela, and other ambassadors of nine different countries, including Cuba, Syria and Argentina, who came or sent their representatives to grace the occasion.

He said more of such events would be holding at the university, adding that the institution has signed a memorandum of understanding with a lot of embassies, high commissioners, and international institutions in Nigeria towards collaborating with the University of Abuja to expand their horizons.

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ambassador, David Valasquez said Nigeria is a great nation with rich culture. He further gave the students a clear history of Venezuela, with a brief video about the bicentennial anniversary of the Carabobo battle.

He said Venezuela is a beautiful and peaceful place with a good educational structure and lots of natural resource and encouraged students to accept scholarships to Venezuela.

On his part, Dr. Aisha Maikudi, Director, International Studies Centre University of Abuja, stressed the importance of such an event to students. She said interactions with the international communities are important because the students are the future leaders.

Head of Department, History and Diplomatic Studies, Dr. Philip Afaha in his own contribution said as a national university, “we have our own strength and we need the world to know what we do here, and we also need our students to be aware of what the world is doing.”