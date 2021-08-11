Caramelo: Police, AEPB ordered to pay damages to 6 women

The Federal High Court in Abuja Wednesday awarded millions in damages to six women who were arrested and sexually abused in Abuja.

The alleged abuse happened during a 2019 raid by officers of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and the Nigerian Police.

While it lasted, about 34 female nude dancers were arrested when the popular nightclub, called Caramelo, was raided on April 26 and 29 2019.

The actions by the security agencies reportedly sparked public outrage, with right activists, lawyers and other concerned Nigerians advocating redress.

Consequently, a coalition of civil society organisations instituted a suit on behalf of the women.

While speaking at a press conference at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headquarters in Abuja, a member of the group, Deji Ajare, described the judgment as “commendable.”

“We commend the court for its bold judgment that reassures women that their human rights matter. We urge the Nigerian authorities to prioritize the implementation of the decisions and ensure the enforcement of laws to preserve women’s dignity and bodily integrity. These cases are not only a victory for women but for all Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Ajare further described the judgment as “significant”, saying it asserts the human rights of every person against gender-based violence, especially by state actors, which is a persisting, well-documented fact”.

But after two years of trial, Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court in her judgment on August 5, 2021, held that the arrest of the applicants without cause, the beating treatment, molestation and dehumanizing in detention of the applicants and the barring of the applicants from accessing legal representation constituted a violation of the applicants’ rights as guaranteed under the Federal Republic Of Nigeria,”

A statement from the Civil Society read in part;

It said the court awarded between N2 million to N4 million in damages against the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Inspector General of Police and Inspector Thomas Nzemekwe AKA ‘Yellow’ in favour of the six applicants”.

The court also held that “the 6th respondent, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, was presumptuous in its role and acted ultra vires, beyond its scope and powers regarding the raids”.

Hailing the judgement in his remarks, Tony Ojukwu, executive secretary of the NHRC, said the judgment had “vindicated the position of civil society groups and the commission.”