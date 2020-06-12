Careful planning, requisite for peaceful Nigeria-Siasia

The chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Moses Siloko Siasia, has said that for there to be Peace in Nigeria, there must be careful and proper planning for the next generation.

He made the statement recently in a press release, signed by him and made available to LEADERSHIP Newspaper, today.

According to Siasia, “there cannot be Peace if we continue to plan for the next elections and not the next generation. Greed, Selfishness and nepotism have remained a culture to majority of our elites who enjoyed government’s patronage at their youthful ages.

“Last year, the United States arrested over 80 internet fraudsters from Nigeria. This year, they have arrested Hushpuppi and his fellow accomplices. I’m almost certain that next year, they will arrest more, because we have refused to attend to the root causes, which is where our entire value system has collapsed.

“These internet fraudsters are now societal role models to majority of our young generation because there is zero reward for hardwork, creativity and innovation. We all saw on @arewatwitter how children of those who have mismanaged our nation’s resources were showcasing luxury cars.

“Low income parents struggle to give their children education but afterwards, no decent jobs, while children of the privileged keep receiving employment letters in their bedrooms. People now pay huge sums to secure jobs in the public sector.

“There are no Federal or State Strategic Youth Development Policies backed by law, no functional youth development centres and programmes to sharpen the mindset of our youths and give them the required guidance in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations.

“We now cry about the growing issue of banditry, kidnapping, cybercrime, criminality and social vices with drug gangs. This is the result you will get when you fail to plan and give proper attention to the youth. Government will spend billions of Dollars to fight insecurity and spend little towards Education and Youth Development.

“All we ask for is Justice, Equity and Fairness.”

