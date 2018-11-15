Cases: APC members accuse Legal Adviser of favouritsm

Some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have accused the National Legal Adviser of the party, Barrister Babatunde Ogala of favouritsm in the way and manner he assigned cases emanating from the fallout of the recently conducted primary elections of the party to lawyers.

To this end, they called on him to retrace his steps before his action impact negatively on the party and all the cases instituted against it by some aggrieved members of the party who lost out at the party’s recently conducted primaries.

A member of the party from Niger state, Jibrin Ahmed, who spoke with Blueprint in Abuja, yesterday, particularly mentioned the recently assigned case to Mr S.I Ameh, SAN, to represent the party in the suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/121/18 filled by Alhaji Mohammed Musa, a senatorial candidate against the party.

Ahmed queried the choice of Ameh, who is also a claimant Counsel in another senatorial suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/124/18 instituted against the party and two others by another senatorial candidate, Alhaji Mohammed Musa.

He, however, urged Ogala to act in the best interest of the party, saying that his action was capable of scuttling the APC’s chance of winning Musa’s case.

“As the concerned APC members, we are worried that there would be conflict of interest in the way Mr Ameh would handle the case in which he is a defendant counsel. Also, we are also worried why the National Legal Adviser of our great party would assign that similar case to him when he is already representing his client in a similar case against our party.

“We are calling on the National Legal Adviser of our party to retrace his step and re-assign the case in the best interest of our party and to show that he is not playing a favouritsm card. His action may have negative effect on our party’’, he said.

But when contacted, the APC National Legal Adviser, Barrister Babatunde Ogala, justified his action, saying that as a trained Lawyer, Ameh is a professional to the core, who would not allow his interest to clash with his job.

He likened Ameh’s issue to that of a doctor who can treat all manner of patients.

