Cash n Carry fire: FEMA, NEMA engage stakeholders on public safety













Against the backdrop of the recent fire incident at the Next Cash n Carry Shopping Mall at Kado District, the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has coordinated a general review meeting with stakeholders to determine the way forward, as directed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faroukh.





The Director General of FEMA, Alh. Abbas Idriss, disclosed that the meeting was aimed at reviewing and producing a report jointly by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), FCT Emergency Management Agency, and the FCT Fire Service.





He said: “We will come up with very good recommendations on both sides, which will be a yardstick for the government to take the right decision in ensuring public safety in our public buildings.



“The most important thing is that when we identify the problems, we must provide possible and implementable recommendations that are measurable and achievable.”





On his part, the Director General NEMA, Ahmed Mustapha Habib, who was represented by the Deputy Director Operations, Alh Bashir Idris Garga, stated that the current state of safety modules and measures especially in mega cities like Lagos and Abuja called for concern.





“Our safety modules and measures are in shambles, the earlier we accept them the better; fire incidences have become a recurring decimal in our national life, if it’s not in Abuja, it’s in Lagos, it’s in Kano, it’s in Port Harcourt, dealing with the mega cities,” he said.

