NPPL: Cash-strapped Heartland FC appoint new coach



Heartland fc of Owerri have appointed Coach Erasmus Onuh as new Technical Adviser.

This followed the resignation of Coach Hassan Abdallah earlier this week.

This was disclosed by Heartland’s media director, Solomon Onu.

According to him, Onu was introduced to the players Saturday morning at the Dan Anyiam Stadium by a top official of the club, Tonex Chukwu.

Onu had coached ABS, Jigawa Golden Stars, Sunshine Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Heartland FC and the home-based Super Eagles.

Coach Onuh first had an affair with Heartland in 2014 and left the club in the 3rd position.