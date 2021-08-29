Cash transfer: FG begins payment of N20, 000 to 74,000 Kogi vulnerable households



The federal government has commenced payment of N20,000 stipends to each of over 74,000 beneficiaries in Kogi state, under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).



The CCT is the disbursement of N5, 000 monthly stipends to the poor and the vulnerable households under the NSIP through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.



The Head of Kogi State CCT Unit,Mrs Falilat Abdurasaq who disclosed on Saturday at one of the payment venue in Abocho, Dekina local government area of the state, said that the essence of cash transfer was in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.



She noted that the disbursement had started since on Thursday, and over 7000 beneficiaries have received N20,000 each across Dekina LGA.



She explained that the N20,000 was meant for four months’ stipend of N5,000 monthly for January, February, March and April 2021.



According to her, all the 21 local government areas in the state have been benefiting and will benefit from the ongoing payment.



She stressed that the CCT was targeted at the poorest of the poor in other to bring them out of poverty, adding that it had impacted the lives of the beneficiaries through the trainings they received on group formation.



She, however, advised the beneficiaries to always use the money for its intended purpose, and continue to attend trainings, coaching and mentoring sessions to improve their lives.