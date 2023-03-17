Cast your votes without fear of intimidation, harassment, Police tells Oyo, Osun voters

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 11, AIG S.K. Akande, on Friday urged eligible voters in Oyo and Osun states to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice without any fear of intimidation or harassment.

Akande, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Zone, CSP Ayeni Benjamin, said the Police with the support of other security agencies were committed to ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

He said the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba’s directive towards the 2023 elections on security management for the governorship and state assembly elections “including the ban on the use of siren, revolving lights, covering of number plates by unauthorised persons, non permission of the use of tinted glasses as well as unauthorised armed security personnel to escort VIPs to voting centres, the ban on state-owned, local vigilantes and private security outfits from the election security duties is still invoked.”

Akande warned “political actors that are desperate to win elections through the use of thugs and other violent means to think twice as anyone caught violating electoral laws will be prosecuted in accordance with the extant law of the land.”

He enjoined law-abiding electorate and others to “quickly report election security situations to Zone 11 Command’s emergency number 09155492990 or alternatively call the ZPPRO on: 08039152115 or the nearest Area Commander or Divisional Police Officer (DPO).”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

