Caterpillar owners to partner FG on zero-potholes

The Association of Caterpillar Owners and Heavy Duty Equipment has restated its commitment to support the federal government on zero-potholes on roads across the country.

Recall that the federal government had announced the need for partnership with private individuals who are now permitted to build, operate and maintain assets on some federal highways that are up for concession, in line with new highway development and management initiative to ensure zero potholes across the federation.

The newly elected president of the association, Theophilus Ukanmunna stated during the inauguration of his cabinet to pilot the organisation’s affairs for the next three years that the body was mandated to save millions of Nigerians on the high way by providing human-oriented and selfless service to all mankind, to avert accidents on the roads.

He emphasised the need for more attention to roads in order to avoid road crashes and to also save generations from premature road accidents.

Ukanmunna stressed that the body was willing and ready to collaborate with any government parastatal to fix potholes on high ways so as to avoid dead traps.

In his remarks, the vice president, Hon. Silas Akoji Bright, lauded the federal government’s efforts toward road maintenance to save the citizens and appealed for synergy from government and private organisations.

Hon Akoji added that though things had taken a new swift but assured the public of its total commitment towards repositioning state and federal government roads for safety and comfort.

The historic event was climaxed with exchange of banters from the newly elected executives.