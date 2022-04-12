Cattle rearers thumb up NEDC on livestock water points in North-east

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has commended the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) for providing water points for livestock farmers in the North-east region.

National President of the association, Khalil Mohd Bello, gave the commendation in a press statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

He explained that water scarcity is the major problem of animal production in most of northern states, hence the provision of several water points by the intervention commission will end the decades-long suffering facing pastoralists in the region.

“A solution to herders’ water problem is a solution to most of their problems, because no matter how we are in the lean dry period, if there is availability of water for our consumption and that of our animals, our problem is over as far as our livestock occupation is concerned.

“The Commission’s determination to end the lingering water problem makes the herders and our host communities to consider NEDC as a blessing to us, because apart from providing water to our people, the Commission is also working assiduously to bring important social services to our door steps,” he said.

Moh Bello also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s lawmakers for establishing NEDC to fast track the rebuilding of the North-east region after years of insurgency and other clashes.

“We want to thank Dr. Muhammad Alkali, the Managing Director of the Commission and Alh Muhammad Jawa Gashu’a, the Executive Director Admin and Finance and all the staff of the Commission for their total commitment and sacrifices toward embarking on various developmental projects with a view to promoting the living standard of the good people of the region and Nigerians by extension.”

He then urged the the management of NEDC to continue with the good work, noting that as beneficiaries of the beautiful policies and programs, they ready to give all the support and cooperation desired to enable them achieve their targets.