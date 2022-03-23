CBM, UI, London school partner on psycho-social disabilities in Nigeria

The Global Disability Inclusion (CBM) in collaboration with University of Ibadan (UI) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) are implementing a six-year programme in Nigeria to care for people with disabilities.

The initiative entitled “Support, Comprehensive Care and Empowerment for people with Psychosocial Disabilities (SUCCEED)” is part of deliverable programmes of CBM global which organised a two-day workshop in Abuja from 17 – 18 March, in support of Organisations of Persons with Psychosocial Disabilities (OPPD) on disability rights.

SUCCEED is a four-country research consortium in Nigeria; Sierra Leone, Malawi and Zimbabwe. The consortium is coordinated by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr Michael Njenga, CBM Global Regional Mental Health Advisor for Africa, said the objective of the workshop was to enlighten the government and Nigerians as a whole on challenges faced by OPPD group in the country.

According to him, the CBM and other institutions are determined to work in synergy to support the country in the area of mental health as it had posed great challenge on those affected in the society.

In order to curb the challenge in the society, Njenga advised the relevant authorities in the health sector and the governments to put measures on ground to protect the victims of psychological illness in Nigeria.

He said, “instead of trying to discriminate against these persons, government should rather build the capacity of organisations of persons with psychosocial disabilities and work with them to ensure that they are meaningfully engaged in government processes.”

While recalling the impacts of COVID-19 which affected all sectors, including the health status of OPPD, and mental wellbeing of everyone generally in the society, Njenga said it was necessary to ensure that metal health systems were stabilised in the country.

“We have realised the impacts of COVID-19 on the mental health and mental wellbeing of everyone generally in our society,” he noted.