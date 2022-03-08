CBN and DMBs’ race for forex



It no more news that the Nigerian economy cannot be isolated from the perennially prone exogenous and vicissitudes of global economic developments. In this wise both her fiscal and monetary policies are subject to international economy dynamic. However, it is expected that national economic interests, we mean what has been regarded as ‘economic nationalism’ tenets, should guard our decision.

Poignantly, our number one source of revenue is crude oil, off which we are at the mercy of international market price fluctuations and if it drops below $50/barrel or any shock due to the uncertainty around it, the burden will be excess on our foreign reserves as well as on government cutting down its spending on projects that would have reduced infrastructure gaps and poverty.

As the year 2022 unfolds along the many economic projections served out by IMF, World Bank and others, we however, live in a world that the poor have less regard for such projections, but they remain economic managers’ policy reference.

The above brings us to the recent statement credited to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele as reported in the media. He said the apex bank plans to stop Deposit Money Bank (DBMs) from coming to CBN with its forex request. This throws up a lots of issues that demand critical analysis, especially as one is confronted with the dilemma of which tent to allian with.

According to Emefiele, the “CBN will stop banks from coming to the CBN for foreign exchange and will direct them to the export proceeds market where they can match their import needs with export proceeds,. The era is coming to an end when, because your customers need 100 million dollars in foreign exchange or 200 million dollars, you now want to pack all the dollars and pass it to CBN to give you dollars”.

He went further to illustrate his concern by saying that DMBs “must go and join the race to build your foreign exchange from your export customers to fund your import customers.”

Interestingly, for us, the CBN is coming to the realisation that the uncertainty around the four major sources of FX inflow into Nigeria, proceeds from crude oil exports, non-oil exports, Diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments are not hidden.

We may also add here that these four sources of forex have been hard-hit resulting in slump inflow courtesy of the pandemic.Nonetheless, the CBN, on it part, has been innovative and genuinely pursuing policies arising from a new thinking. For instance, the ‘Naira-4-Dollar’ policy, the apex targets to significantly improve the Diaspora inflow. This the apex bank disclosed has jackedup from an average of US$6 million per week in December 2020 to an average of over US$100 million per week by January 2022.

We cannot forget in a hurry the other various intervention funds to businesses and entrepreneur across the country who are interested in expanding their existing plants or building brand new ones for the sole purpose of adding significant value to Nigeria’s non-oil commodities before exporting the same.

Sadly, the question is what has been the role of DMBs in forex generation in the Nigerian economy? From the statement of the CBN governor, we can fathom a reality whereby DMBs abandon the export facility window. Again, what are the DMBs doing with export customers? Do we have enough export customers that the DMBs can generate forex from? Why did the DMBs abandon the export forex window?

The answers to above questions stir us in the face. For us the answer, evidently, is in the specter of CBN feeding the DMBs with surplus forex from crude oil export, non-oil export proceeds, Diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments. This creates poor drive on the part of DMBs. In other word, while the CBN struggles all out by deflating our foreign reserve to meet DMBs dollar demands, an oppressive distortion is brought to bear on the Naira exchange rate.

The reality, however, is that DMBs have a huge role to play collaborating with CBN in generating forex for people who need it. But what has come to fore is that roundtripping and double dealings in forex is a huge profit for DMBs.This in fact made them turn against the social welfare role expected of them. Regrettably, the consequence is evident in the high rate of inflation, the cost of funds and ultimately on the exchange value of the Naira.

In retrospects, successive CBN governors over look the aspect whereby the DMBs are to build foreign exchange from their export proceeds of customers as well as fund import customers, as demanded by Emefiele the current CBN governor. The current economic reality require not just liberal monetary policy that would expand the capacity of our banks to create money.

Fundamentally, we need a monetary policy that will salvage Nigerian economy from oppressive and retarded DMBs’ activities. Arguably, the monetary environment over the years is not free from its own systemic and systematic contradictions, especially, in forex management. Similarly, the apex bank has laboured to ensure the real sector of the economy concentrates on production as stop gap or through backward integration to reduce our importation. In fact, the apex bank going forward should reduce the monetary policy rate to 11.5% so as to enhance effective credit capacity of the DMBs to customers.

Our stand as a way forward, first, as the apex bank puts out many policies, it is our prayer that the authorty must see to their sustanance, especially, as policy somersault is a recurrent decimal in our clime. The monetary authorities must be steadfast to avoid distortions in its monetary instruments. Second, to ensure monetary equilibrium equally requires eliminating or minimally reducing the burden of round tripping and double dealings in forex, which in most cases compound lost of confidence in the apex bank official forex platform. Third, the apex bank with all sense of urgency must ensure the DMBs proactively take advatange and opprtunity available in the export/import facility window to fund the forex needs of import customers.

In conclusion, one of Nigeria’s finest economists and a monetary experts, late Sir Henry Boyo, would always admonish the CBN “to create monetary frameworks and policies that strengthen the Naira, an act that will be in the interest of all Nigerians. We re-emphasise it today again – CBN, DMBs save the economy and redeem the Naira.

Olamilekan writes from Abuja via[email protected],08107407870,08073814436