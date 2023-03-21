CBN assures on safety of Nigerian banks

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has has said that various cases of failed transaction on e-payment of Deposit money Banks platform are being resolved.

Emefiele, gave the assurance while brieinf journalists after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting Tuesday in Abuja.

While admitting that isolated cases still persist, the CBN Governor said efforts are being made to put an end to cases of glitches in DMBs e-payment platforms.

He further assured depositors that the collapse of several banks in the United States would not affect Nigerians banks as most of them have zero exposure to failed banks in the US.

He said: “No depositor has lost one kobo since 2008 from bank crisis because of the prudential guidelines put in place to protect depositors’ fund.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

