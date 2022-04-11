CBN commences payment of N65 rebate scheme to exporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the first set of payments for the CBN RT200 rebate scheme which acts as a substantial incentive to get Nigeria’s goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports, over the next 3-5 years, would commence this week.

On March 8, 2021, CBN launched the “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme”, intended to boost the inflow of diaspora remittances into the country.

This scheme works by offering a N5 reward to diaspora remittance beneficiaries for every USD$1 sent through a licensed International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO).

As the first anniversary of the initiative approaches, the CBN released an update, stating that diaspora remittances have surged 1,667 percent from $6 million to $100 million weekly.

The CBN moved the Naira for Dollar scheme from the IMTOs to the IEFX window in February 2022, issuing guidelines stating that for every US dollar repatriated and sold at the Investors and Exporters Window, it will enable a payment of N65.

In other words, similar to the Naira for Dollar Scheme, eligible participants who bring in dollars will receive a N65 incentive payment for every $1 brought via the IEFX window. For example, if an eligible participant brings $100,000 via the IEFX window, that participant gets N6.5 million naira.