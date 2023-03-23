CBN disburses N23.70bn under RSF in 2 months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed the sum of N23.70 billion under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Facility (RSF) to eight new real sector projects in agriculture, manufacturing, and services between January and February this year.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele who disclosed this while reviewing the performance of the apex bank’s interventions aimed at stimulating production and productivity across the real sector.

The Governor said that the cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Facility currently stands at N2.43 trillion, disbursed to 462 projects across the country, comprising

257 manufacturing, 95 agriculture, 97 services and 13 mining sector projects.

The Governor said that a total of N12.65 billion has been released to the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), within the period under reviewed bringing the total disbursed so far since inception in 2015 to N1.09 trillion.

According to the CBN the amount brings the cumulative disbursement under the programme to N1.09 trillion to more than 4.6 million smallholder farmers cultivating or rearing 21 agricultural commodities on an approved 6.02 million hectares of farmland.

Under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) Emefiele said the CBN has also released N3.01 billion under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF-2) for capital and operational expenditure of distribution companies

(Discos) aimed at improving their liquidity status and aid their recovery of legacy

debt.

This according to him brings the cumulative disbursement under the facility to N254.39 billion.

Speaking the nation’s economic outlook, he said “the overall outlook for the full recovery of both the global and domestic economies, remained clouded by new and legacy downside risks.

“Available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian

economy, suggest that the domestic economy will continue to recover for the rest of 2023 at a moderate pace, in light of evolving and persisting shocks to the economy.

