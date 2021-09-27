CBN e-Naira platform goes live, hits 1m views under 24 hours

As Nigeria braces to receive the e-Naira, which is set to be launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on October 1, 2021, the official website of the CBN digital currency, the e-Naira, has gone live, recoding over a million hits in days.

The development shows a reflection of the level of interest in the proposed digital currency.

The official website is reported to have recorded over a million hits barely 24 hours after going live indicating the level of interest in the digital currency, but there is a problem.

The new official digital currency website www.enaira.com is not registered with the gov.ng domain, which is understandable given the website’s business purpose, but it also exposes many unwary Nigerians to deception.

E-Naira users will benefit from the website’s simplified financial transactions. Users will be able to send money to one another using a linked bank account or credit card; customers will have the ability to transfer money from their bank account to their e-Naira wallet with ease; customers will be able to monitor their e-Naira wallet, check balances, and view transaction history; and customers will be able to make in-store payments using their e-Naira wallet by scanning QR codes.

In addition, customers are allowed to scan the QR Code on the website to get started.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, while speaking to a gathering of foreign investors in New York recently, said the October 1 launch date will likely be rescheduled due to activities surrounding the country’s Independence Day celebration. He said the launch would be held on October 4, 2021.

In line with global trends, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced the formal engagement of global fintech company, Bitt Inc., as its technical partner for the development of its digital currency.