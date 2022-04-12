CBN: Emefiele driving economic growth, devt through targeted interventions

When Godwin Emefiele assumed office as governor, Central Bank of Nigeria many financial experts were skeptical about his ability to drive the Apex bank as it strives to fulfill its mandate. But several years down the line, Emefiele has proved his doubters wrong by the way he has, together with his management team, managed the affairs of the Apex Bank; BENJAMIN UMUTEME writes.

On June 5, 2014 when Godwin Emefiele assumed office as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), not many gave him a chance to succeed. Many analysts opined that his tenure as CBN governor Banks would ride roughshod on customers.



Several years down the line, Emefiele has proved his doubters wrong by the way he has, together with his management team, managed the affairs of the Apex Bank.



In his inaugural speech, the CBN Governor said his policy thrust would be people focused. And he has not deviated from it. A look at the various intervention programmes of the Apex Bank, has shown that improving the welfare of Nigerians and giving them a better standard of living has been at the heart of the programmes.

Stabilising the economy

For Emefiele, the state of the Nigerian economy requires the Central Bank’s intervention in sectors that can stem unbridled imports insisting that the interventions are meant to stabilise the economy.

“Being a developing economy, our approach to monetary policy must incorporate context and we do this by innovating around the use of available instruments. We understand that monetary policy must coordinate well with fiscal policy towards addressing the numerous developmental challenges our nation faces. Fortunately, the enabling statute envisages this and empowers us to intervene where and when necessary under my watch, the CBN has done this through various developmental finance initiatives.’’

From the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) to the Real Sector Facility (RSF), Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), Non-Oil Export Stimulation Facility (NESF) and Textile Sector Intervention Fund (TSIF), just to name a few. With all these, many say Emefiele has kept faith with his words – making the regulators’ policy people-centric.

Over the years, Nigerians have come to see the Anchor Borrowers Programme (APB) as CBN’s flagship programme. The programme has recorded tremendous success across the length and breadth of Nigeria. So far, the CBN says it has disbursed N948 billion to 4,478,381 smallholder farmers who cultivated 5.2 million hectares of farmland across the country, thereby creating 12.5 million direct and indirect jobs.”



And what has this done for the country? It is obvious to even skeptics that the programme has come to change the landscape of agriculture in Nigeria.

To make this work, the regulator also extended support to the fertilizer industry with a total disbursement of N114.09 billion in the last five years.

The plan is to make major fertilizer companies such as Dangote and Indorama sell Urea at discounted prices to the blending plants as this will bring down the price of fertilizer in the market.

As the CBN Governor noted, “The Bank will equally work with the blending plants to ensure that the blended fertilisers are made available to end-user farmers at affordable prices.”

The TCF strategy

And when the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic hit the world leading to unprecedented disruptions to global supply chains, sharp drop in global crude oil prices, turmoil in global stock and financial markets, massive cancellation of sporting and entertainment event, lockdown of large swaths movements of persons in many countries, and intercontinental travel bans/restrictions across critical air routes across the world.

These outcomes had severe consequences on households’ livelihoods and business activities, resulting from drop in global demand, declined consumer confidence and slowdown in production.

To ameliorate the impact of the pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), as a stimulus package to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the pandemic.

Emefiele noted that “Many central banks in advanced, emerging and developing economies during the recent COVID-19 pandemic supported their fiscal authorities.

“The aim is to aid recovery of their economies following the significant decline in global growth occasioned by the pandemic.

“These central banks, particularly in developing countries, intervene in the real economy to enhance the transmission mechanism of monetary policy actions.

“As well as facilitate the development of financial markets through the creation of easy access to credit for investment and production.

“it is thus undeniable that development finance interventions are frequently an integral part of the recovery strategy in most countries,” he said.

Giving fillip to local production

Not done yet, the people-focused Apex Bank Governor continues in his quest to ensure that the economy not just develops but also grows. All these have been through deliberate policies that tend to elevate local production with the knock on effect of reducing dependence on imports of both food and raw materials.

With the launch of the 100 for 100 initiatives, a new vista that would stimulate investment in the country’s economy has been opened. This will boost production and productivity, which is expected to aid efforts to stimulate greater growth of the economy and create employment opportunities.



“Some 35 years later, we have not been able to achieve the many promises and objectives of that programme. Instead, what we have seen is widespread import dependency, which has wiped out most of our production and manufacturing bases and exported all our jobs in the process.



“What has happened to the massive textile factories across our nation such that we import almost all cotton products when we are rich in cotton?



“What has happened to our vehicle assembly plants across the nation such that we import most vehicles and have become a massive dumping ground for dying second-hand vehicles? What has happened to our rubber plantations through which we made the best tyres and rubber products in the world? What has happened to our groundnut pyramids? What has happened to our Cocoa farms? What has happened to our palm oil mills,” Emefiele asked rhetorically.

Strengthening the Naira

It has been argued over time that only a virile manufacturing sector can strengthen the Naira. And Emefiele did give allude to that fact when he said that the objective is to strengthen the value of the Naira, boost local production for export and consumption, and earn foreign exchange – all in a bid to shore up Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

“Our FX reserves are strong and indeed getting stronger by the day, crossing the 40 billion USD mark, and is one of the highest in Africa – and growing. But we cannot fritter our reserves away on cheap imports and currency speculators.



“If you consume cheap imports and export our jobs, we will make you pay dearly; but if you produce locally – with little or no foreign inputs beyond machinery, we will support you, and the markets will reward you abundantly”, he said.



It is safe to say that the interventions have proven to be effective in expanding credit and stimulating investment in the real sector, thereby increasing production and productivity in the economy.



Records have it that from 2012-2015, Nigeria’s rice import dropped to less that $100 million from $2.4 billion. The same with fish, toothpick, furniture, and food, whose imports dropped significantly from $7.4 billion and $22 billion, all through import substitution and to a large extent forex restriction for 43 items, all championed by Emefiele.