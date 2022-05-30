CBN fighting oil theft with lending rate hike

The naira, Nigeria’s beleaguered currency, is something of an enigma. The path of its exchange rate defies all economic textbook theories.

The only good thing about it is that even babies can predict the path of the exchange rate of the naira. Everyone knows that it will always depreciate. The naira has followed one predictable path since 1986. It has always depreciated since then.

The naira depreciated from N116 to N150 to the dollar in 2008 when oil was trading well above $100 per barrel.

The naira is perhaps the only currency in the world that has defied all established economic principles that govern exchange rates movement.

While everyone can track the path of the exchange rate of the naira with the accuracy of an electronic calculator, no one knows precisely why the naira abhors the path of appreciation.

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, Russia’s despotic ruler shocked the world on February 24, 2022 with the cruel invasion of Ukraine. The United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU) responded to the unprovoked invasion with massive sanctions including the boycotting of Russian oil and gas. The measure pushed the price of crude oil to triple digits and set oil exporting countries smiling to their banks with bountiful harvests in oil export proceeds.

Their currencies consequently bounced as their foreign reserves are boosted by crude oil export returns. Nigeria and its jinxed naira are strange exceptions in this global harvest of oil returns. The naira is depreciating precipitously even as oil price hovers around $120 per barrel.

Last week the naira took a calamitous journey down the precipice as it traded at a record N610 to the dollar. With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) defiantly holding down the official exchange rate of the naira at N415 to the dollar, the margin between the official and parallel market rates of the embattled currency now stands menacingly at something perilously close to N200 per dollar.

The predictable journey of the naira down the path of depreciation has stampeded the CBN into administering an established economic solution to incurable problems inflicted by unmitigated corruption and gross mismanagement of its exchange rate.

The naira’s problems are two-fold. Very little of the bumper harvest from high crude oil price is entering Nigeria’s foreign reserves. A third of the crude oil from Nigerian fields are inauspiciously allocated to top politicians and retired generals and classified as stolen oil.

The pittance returned to Nigeria’s foreign reserves from crude oil export proceeds is grossly mismanaged by CBN. With The margin between official and parallel market rates now standing close to N200 per dollar, round-tripping of forex is rife and even officials of the CBN are benefitting immensely from the dwindling fortune of the naira.

CBN’s multiple exchange rates is at the root of the demise of the naira. It allows a privileged few to make billions by recycling forex from the official window to the parallel market.

The apex bank has responded to the dwindling fortune of the naira and the consequent surge in inflation rates by slamming a 1.5 per cent hike in the monetary policy rate (MPR), the rate at which the apex bank lends to commercial banks.

In Nigeria, banks promptly hike their lending rates once MPR inches up. They conveniently ignore any downward review of the rate.

Lending rates will consequently rise by a minimum of five per cent as a result of the 1.5 per cent hike in MPR.

The apex bank claims that the hike in MPR is designed to stabilise the exchange rate of the naira and halt the surge in inflation rates.

None of these objectives will be attained. The hike in MPR will escalate the already unacceptably high cost of funds and compel manufacturers and service providers to pass it on to consumers thus worsening inflation rate.

The hike in MPR is designed to make loans less attractive thus reducing the avalanche of naira inundating the few dollars in the foreign exchange market.

That objective cannot be achieved because about 60 per cent of the currency in circulation is outside the banking system. Politicians have more cash at home than in banks. They need it to buy votes without bribing bank managers to allow them flout the law on money laundering. The idle funds will be used to inundate the forex market and even worsen the plight of the naira.

The CBN solution is a double edged sword. It will worsen inflation while the trillions of naira in unholy places in individual homes are used to mop up the few dollars in the market and send the naira exchange rate crashing to N700 to the dollar.

The dwindling fortune of the naira in the forex market is the product of unparalleled crude oil theft and massive buying of votes at the primary elections with dollars which overstretched the lean supply of dollars in the parallel market.

State House of Assemblies, National Assembly, governorship and presidential primary election contestants reportedly mobilised $80 million from the forex market for vote buying during the primaries. The situation was so bad that Mohammed Hayatu-deen dropped out of PDP presidential primaries on claims that the election was “indecently monetised”.

The aspirants needed dollars for the vote buying because at an exchange rate of N610 to the dollar, the naira value of the bribe money will be too bulky to carry.

Even after the primary elections, crude oil theft will continue to deprive Nigeria’s foreign reserves of the full proceeds from oil exports and create artificial scarcity in the market. That is an invitation for relentless depreciation.

With the MPR hike, CBN is tackling a corruption problem with standard economic solution. It cannot work. The problem of the naira goes beyond monetary policy solutions. It requires a combination of monetary and fiscal policy assault.

The federal government can halt the inauspicious allocations and enable Nigeria to export 1.8 million barrels of oil daily. That will bring in more dollars to Nigeria’s depleted foreign reserves and reduce the pressure on the naira.

The inconsequential criminals hacking out scores of barrels of crude oil from compromised pipelines as feedstock for the primitive refineries in the creeks of Niger Delta cannot present insurmountable problems. Illegal bunkering is what is bleeding Nigeria’s economy to death.

The CBN demand side approach to exchange rate management has failed to halt the naira’s journey in the path of depreciation in the last 36 years. It cannot work today. The solution lies in making more dollars and dolling it out in one exchange rate regime.

