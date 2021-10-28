CBN flags-off digital financial inclusion for women, youth

In its drive to ensure the digital financial inclusion of women and youth nationwide, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its stakeholders are billed to engage target groups in selected states in order to facilitate their economic empowerment and inclusion.

A statement from the CBN noted that the programme also aims at implementing the Bank’s framework for advancing women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria and improve access to financial products and services amongst vulnerable segments of the Nigerian society.

The digital financial inclusion drive scheduled to commence from Gombe State, on Monday, November 1st through to Friday, November 5th, 2021, is the first of six engagements expected to cut across states with high numbers of financially excluded women and youth.

The statement identified Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Niger and Oyo as the other States with high populations of vulnerable financially excluded women and youths, adding that those who fall into these groups are expected to benefit from the drive throughout the rest of the year.

The DFI drive for women and youth in Gombe State will hold across Biliri, Kaltungo, Akko, Yemaltu Deba and Dukku Local Government Areas and specifically create awareness on the Central Bank Digital Currency and its benefits, credit enhancement schemes of the Government and other financial products and services.

The target for the drive is to reach at least 25,000 women and youth across the State.