CBN gets another deputy Governor as Buhari appoints more heads of parastatals

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment and re appointment of some heads of parastatals.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday in Abuja.

He appointed Folashodun Shonubi as the Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria with effect from October 17 for an initial period of five years.

Others are Banire Adeyemi as Part-Time Chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) with effect from October 17 for an initial period of five years.

Sule Bassi was appointed Secretary, Nigerian Diaspora Commission with effect from October 19 for an initial period of four years.

Abba Ali, a former senator and Mohammed Sagir were appointed as members (Non-Legal Practitioners), Federal Judicial Service Commission for an initial period of five years with effect from October 24.

The President appointed Kasali Yomi as the Director/CEO National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), Ilorin for initial term of four years with effect from October 28.

Also appointed was Olufemi Oladunni as the Director/CEO, Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin for initial term of four years with effect from October 28.

Clement Nze was appointed as the Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency with effect from October 28.

Clement Isong was appointed to replace Thomas Olawore as Member, Board of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) with effect from October 28.

David Nyikyaa was appointed as the Secretary, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission with effect from November 1.

Mr Buhari also appointed Obinna Ogwuegbu as the Secretary, Special Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property with effect from November 2.

Akinrinola Akintunde was appointed as the Provost, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, for an initial period of four years with effect from November 6.

He re-appointed Emmanuel Fasakin, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, for a second and final term of four years with effect from November 6.

The president also appointed Obadiah Nkom as the Director-General/CEO, Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office for an initial term of four years with effect from January 12, 2019.

Mr Buhari enjoined the new appointees to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of their duties.

(NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.