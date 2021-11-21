CBN governor bags Man of the Year Award

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele is the received award as the New Telegraph’s man of the year.

He received the award in a a well attended ceremony where other dignitaries including governors and senators.

The company said Emefiele merited the award given CBN’s various intervention programs and Emefiele’s passionate drive to ensure that Nigeria produces those items, especially food, that can be produced locally.

Available records show that the apex bank has disbursed about N3 trillion to Nigerians on intervention programmes.

Receiving the award on his behalf, Dr. Kingsley Obiora Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate conveyed the governor’s appreciation to the Management of New Telegraph and assured of the bank’s determination to support critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Emefiele has employed non-traditional monetary policy tools with his intervention programmes targetted at Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), such as smallholder farmers, pharmaceuticals and health institutions.

He said, “And I can tell you this, between 2020 and now, our data shows that we have disbursed at least N2 trillion, almost N3 trillion in loans to households, to MSMEs, to smallholder farmers, to pharmaceuticals and health institutions.

“We have also given these funds to some of our large agricultural companies that want to get back again to business, to manufacturing companies who are accessing long term 10 year loans with two-year moratoriums at single-digit rate. I have data that shows we are playing our part,” he added .

The recently established “100 for 100 PPP loan” policy was introduced to help create jobs, and the central bank said it will do everything possible to supply foreign cash for the import of plants and machinery.

The CBN said that the scheme would complement President Muhammadu Buhari’s ambition to create millions of jobs and make loans available at low rates for lengthy periods of time.

“In terms of the prerequisites, at least 80 per cent of the employees within these new corporate entities would have to be Nigerian,” Emefiele insisted.

