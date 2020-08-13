CBN holds N215.5bn of our customers’ deposit as CRR – Sterling Bank

One of Nigeria’s tier 2 banks, Sterling Bank Plc, has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) now holds about N215.5bn of its customers’ deposits as part of the apex Cash Reserve Requirement “CRR”.

This is contained in its 2020 2020 half-year interim results published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange as against the N122.1bn it had with the CBN as CRR by the end of December, 2020.

According to the data, Sterling Bank’s confirmed the amount of its customer deposits now held by the CBN is about N215.5 billion and explained it “represent mandatory reserve deposits and are not available for use in the bank’s day-to-day operations” which can be interpreted as Cash Reserve Requirement “CRR”.

The bank also stated that its deposits from customers stands at N915.3b (N892. 6billion), while loans to customers at the end of first half of 2020 stands at N615 billion as against the N618.7 billion in Dec 2019.

According to the bank, it has been debited N93 billion so far this year. This breaks down to about N71.1 billion and N21.9 billion debited in the first and second quarters respectively.