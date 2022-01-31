CBN launches first phase of 100 for 100 projects valued at N23.2bn

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN Mr. Godwin Emefiele Monday officially launched the first phase of the 100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity (PPP), with 26 companies valued at N23.20 billion.

This is another of the apex bank’s intervention designed to stimulate investments in Nigeria’s priority sectors with the core objective of boosting production and productivity.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Emefiele said, “Following due screening of the applications received, I am pleased to inform you that 28 companies with projects that have clearly articulated proposals were selected for funding. These projects, valued at N23.20 billion, comprise 14 in the manufacturing sector, 12 in the agricultural sector, and 2 in the healthcare sector. When fully operational, these projects are expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors of the economy, as well as generate close to $125.80 million in foreign exchange earnings. It is important to note that five (5) of the selected projects are greenfield projects seeking to exploit the huge opportunities in key sectors of our economy.

“Under this initiative, every hundred days, manufacturers in critical sectors that seek to engage in greenfield projects or in expanding their existing facilities will have access to cheaper forms of credit at single digit rates, as well as foreign exchange to procure plants and machineries. This programme has the potential to significantly accelerate manufacturing output, promote further diversification of our economy and enable faster growth of our non-oil exports. More specifically, the PPP will help to reduce our over-reliance on imports, and stimulate productivity in agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, extractive industries, logistics services, trade-related infrastructure, and renewable energy,” he said.