CBN may takeover Heritage Bank over debt to FG, Reps warn





The House of Representatives has threatened to direct Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take over Heritage Bank of Nigeria for owing the federal government.

The undisclosed sum according to the Adhoc committee investigating status of recovered looted funds was reportedly more than bank’s entire share capital.

The comkuttee also threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against Managing Director of Polaris Bank for failing to appear before it, answer questions on why the bank has not remitted the debts it owes to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) amounting to over $32 million.

Chairman of the Committee, Adejoro Adeogun, issued the threat at the resumed hearing of the committee on Thursday.

Adeogun was visibly angry at the absence of the management of Heritage Bank and said the bank will not be allowed to continue to play games with the National Assembly.

“I need to send this message to Heritage Bank that we are not comedians here and we are not joking here. If Heritage Bank is owing Nigeria more than its share capital, we will not hesitate to ask the National Assembly to write to CBN to take over Heritage Bank.

“They cannot be owing more than their share capital, sit on it and feel too big to respond to invitations from the National Assembly”, he said and directed clerk of the panel to write the bank with an ultimatum to appear next Wednesday