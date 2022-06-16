CBN pays N3.5bn as rebate to exporters in 1Q ’22

The Governor Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has said that with the implementation of RT200 FX Programme, the country has recorded a significant increase in non-oil export repatriation, and the apex bank has paid over N3.5 billion as rebates to eligible exporters after implementing the programme in the first quarter of 2022.

Emefiele disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos at the maiden edition of the Biannual Non-Oil Export Summit organised by STANMEG Communications, publishers of Oriental News Nigeria.



He said the Non-Oil Forex Rebate Scheme was designed to incentivize exporters in the non-oil export sector to repatriate and sell their export proceeds in the local foreign exchange market and earn a rebate.



Emefiele stated that the Nigerian economy has been challenged in many fronts in recent years due to a combination of local and global factors which include disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delays in global logistic value chains and local security challenges .



These according to him have exerted undue pressure on the nation’s economy, making macroeconomic management very difficult. He apart from These factors impacting on oil production and prices, disrupting trade and exports, reduced capital inflows and impacted food production, those factors exposed the fragility of the Nigerian economy and the need for a more diversified economy.

The Governor said “in the face of these challenges, the Central Bank of Nigeria has been confronted with rising demand for foreign exchange for both goods, services, and other needs. With this unabating demand, the Bank has been working to manage both the demand and supply side to meet foreign exchange obligations.

