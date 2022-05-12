CBN reiterates commitment to youth development as 2022 tennis tourney serves off

The 2022 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-sponsored Senior Open Tennis Championship will serve off on Friday May 13 at the Tennis complex of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the Director, Corporate Communication Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi.

He said the final of the tournament played on hard court, will be decided on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Briefing sports journalists, Nwanisobi reiterated the CBN’s pledge to sustain the sponsorship of the tournament, which the Bank has done for 44 years.

Citing the names of past winners of the competition who had gone ahead to do exploits in international circuts, he noted that the objective of the Senior Open tennis championship remained to create a platform for the discovery, harnessing and grooming of young talents to represent Nigeria at various international tennis competitions.

While also highlighting the role of the youth in nation building, he said the CBN was committed to empowering the Nigerian youth through its various interventions.

He therefore urged youth in the country to take advantage of the intervention programmes in the bouquet of the of the Bank.

He also tasked participants at the competition to take opportunity of the Championship to exhibit their talents, with a view to showcasing them at tournaments locally and internationally.

