CBN reveals empowerment opportunities as SEC wins 2021 AFIFC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele has called on the youths to explore every opportunities including sports offered by the bank.

The apex bank Governor made this known at the final of the All Financial Institutions Football Competition (AFIFC) decided at the U. J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

Represented by the deputy director, Corporate Communication Department, Mr. Samuel Okogbure, the governor, while stating that sports is central to the CBN’s development agenda, the youths had to key into other financial programmes that are connected to a wide range of events geared towards enhancing sustainable development.

“Let me assure you that the management of the CBN remains committed to sponsorship of this tournament. Let me also use the opportunity of this tournament to urge our teeming youths to embrace various intervention programmes of the bank to better their lots and contribute to the development of the nation.

“I encourage you to access our various interventions in the agricultural sector as well as creative Industry financial initiative, CIFI, both in high and low interest finance in fashion, music and technology.

“I wish to thank the Cross River State government for hosting the final in this beautiful sporting arena. Let me also thank our long standing partner, the Nigeria Football Federation for organizing this tournament,” he said.

Also, the special guest of the event and former Super Eagles player, Mr. Friday Ekpo, said beyond social cohesion within the financial Institutions in the country, the AFIFC, offers the players with professional career.

“In the last couple of years, that is over thirty years ago, the CBN has been organising this competition which is helping our football development. I have seen some players that could be useful to some club sides and even National teams and as a Technical partner I will make any recommendations at the appropriate time,” he said.

The 24-team football competition saw Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) emerge champions following 4 -1 penalty shot out victory over the CBN Strikers while Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) clinched bronze medal after 2-0 victory against Bubayero FC to grab the bronze medal.

Thrilled by his team’ success, Captain of SEC, Umar Ismaili, talked more on the victory, saying, “I’m happy my team won. It wasn’t easy but with hard work and determination we were able to get to the final and were able to win the competition.”

Winners of the 34 edition of the annual tournament went home with the sum of N2,000,000 while the runners-up received N1,500,000.

The second runners-up and the fourth-placed teams were rewarded with the sums of N1,000,000 and N500,000 respectively.

