CBN, RIFAN partner with Zamfara govt to engage 1,000 dry season rice farmers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), and Zamfara state government will engage 1000 dry season farmers in the state.

This was made known by the state commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs Alhaji Abubakar Sarkin Fawa Dambo at a joint press conference with the ministry of commerce and industry Friday.

According to him, each local government will be given 70 engagement forms for distribution to real target farmers while Gusau local government will be given 90 forms.

He said that Zamfara state government has already paid the sum of N20,000 for each farmer as counterpart funds for the program.

He added each successful farmer will be given the sum of N250,000 for the take off of the scheme across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of commerce and industry, Alhaji Yazidu Danfulani, stated that the aim of the program is to cushion socioeconomic stagnation of the people in the state.

He added that the program will be sustain, stressing that only real target farmers will benefit from the program regardless of his political inclinations in the state.