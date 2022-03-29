CBN sets N10bn minimum requirement for credit guarantee coys

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a minimum share capital of N10 billion, a non-refundable application fee of N100,000 and a non-refundable licensing fee of N1 million among other requirements for registration for an intending Credit Guarantee Company (CGC).

The requirements were announced in a new guideline for regulation and supervision of credit guarantee companies in Nigeria released on the apex bank’s website.

This is as currency in circulation in Nigeria fell to N3.25 trillion in February, 2022 compared to N3.29 trillion recorded as of January 2022.

The guideline was signed by CBN’s Director, Financial Policy and Regulatory Department, Muhammad Hamisu Musa.

The CBN, as part of its efforts to stimulate lending to micro, small and medium enterprises, facilitated the development of guidelines for the establishment and operation of credit guarantee companies in the country.

On prudential requirements, the bank said guarantee may cover up to a maximum of 75 per cent of the default amount, while the status of default will be determined in accordance with extant prudential guidelines.

MSMEs face difficulties accessing credit from the formal sector in developing countries. In Nigeria, the credit markets for MSMEs is characterized by market imperfections, collateral constraints, information asymmetry, low profit margins, among others. The factors have limited MSMEs’ access to credit due to their perceived high risk and where credit is granted, it is often on unfavorable terms.

The Credit Guarantee Companies are expected to among other responsibilities, provide third-party credit risk mitigation to lenders through the absorption of a portion of the lender’s losses on the loans made to Nigeria-based MSMEs in case of default.

Under the new guideline, the CBN said the CGCs would provide credit guarantees for MSME loans from eligible PFIs; pay claims on default by obligors in line with the contract terms and the general provisions of the Guidelines; collaborate with PFI to recover the guaranteed sum from defaulting borrowers post claims payment; and provide advisory support to PFIs on guarantee matters.

The guideline prescribes modes for the appointment of members of the board of directors, composition and size of the board, corporate governance requirements, sources of funds and board of committees.