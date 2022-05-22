CBN Tennis tourney: Madueke, Marylove, others win, hail organisers

Tennis star Nonso Madueke at the weekend became the winner of 2022 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) senior open tennis championship held inside the tennis court, package B of Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja, Blueprint reports.

Madueke who was seeded fourth for the 44th edition of the competition won the men’s singles after rival Henry Atseye retired due to injury in the final set of the final proceedings.

Before then, the first and second sets ended 6-3, 6-7 (10) respectively.

In the women’s singles, first seed Marylove Edward defeated second seed Aanu Aiyegbusi two straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

“I cannot explain the sudden thigh muscle that almost pulled me out of the final, but with the help of the iced block provided by the medical team, I was able to continue and eventually took the CBN Open title.

“I need to work hard to remain at the Nigeria Tennis Federation, NTF top spot. The regular tournaments we are being exposed to is really helping us. Just last week, we participated in a national Open tournament here in Abuja, and the in the previous week, we were in Benin City, Edo state for an Open tournament. Actually, this regular tournament is helping us to shape up,” Madueke said.

In the men’s doubles, the combination of Wilson Igbinovia and Oche Adahi humbled the pair of Abanun Matthew and Chima Michael 6-4, 6-3.

In the men and women categories of the wheelchair singles event, Alexander Adewale and Kafayat Omisore emerged champions respectively.

Adewale defeated number two seed Yusuf Wasiu 6-2 7-6 7-5 to emerge champion.

In the female event’s final match, Omisore who was the competition’s number one seed beat the number four-seeded Oluwakemi Oluwasegun 6-1 6-2 to emerge champion.

The 44th edition of the CBN Senior National Tennis Open Championships which started on May 13, ended on Saturday May 21, 2022.

