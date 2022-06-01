CBN Tennis tourney: Only players without account numbers, incomplete details yet to receive pay – Official

A top Tennis official and tournament director, Mr Saidu Musa, has revealed that most players that participated during the just concluded CBN Open Tennis Championship have received their payments.

Musa, who is Tornament Director CBN Open Senior Tennis Championship told newsmen that the few players yet to be paid were those yet to submit their account details or some others whose details were incomplete.

He said, “Over 90% players have received their money, only few are left. And the only people who are yet to get their money are those people without bank account. The treasurer will pay them in cash. Also, those that have account number and didn’t get their money, are those who didn’t drop correct bank account or bank name.

“So when those making the payments uploaded the number they supplied, the money did not go. It bounced bank because of wrong account number, which they will have to re-upload again.

“The federation secretary’s account number was affected which they will have to resend back after correction. It’s quite unfortunate. What happened has never happened before. Normally the federation takes the money and pay to the player in cash. The only error paying through bank is the fact that they didn’t start early.

“They are making efforts now to do the final payment. Those with students’ account can’t be payed to but will be paid in cash. Between Wednesday and Thursday, everything will be sorted out.

“I believe subsequent tournament will not have same issue. The President of the Federation is not happy over this issue. He is sympathising with the players. I have to come back to Abuja to sort out this situation.

“This situation will not affect CBN sponsorship. We are already working on it and such will not happen again.”

Some of the players who spoke to sports Journalists hailed the tournament sponsors for their commitment to the development of Tennis game in Nigeria, adding that they can’t wait for the next edition in 2023.

The CBN Open Tennis tournament is the most glamorous tennis championship in Nigeria.

The 2022 edition had a total of 64 male and 32 female players who competed at the 10-day championship held inside Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

