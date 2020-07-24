CBN to build modern diagnostic, treatment centre in Bauchi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plans to build a modern diagnostic and treatment centre in Bauchi, the Bauchi state capital.

The director, medical services department of the bank, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Shehu, disclosed this Friday while addressing journalists on the plan.

He said the state government had allocated a plot of land measuring 6, 200 square kilometres close to games village in the state capital for the project.

According to him, the facility will be used not only for admitting patients, but it is going to be a centre of excellence for diagnoses, advanced diagnoses and treatment of patients with different ailments.

Further disclosing that the bank had constructed similar facilities in Kano and Ibadan, the director said services in the hospital “will be free of charge to the bank’s staff, their dependents and people of the host community.”

“The facility in actual concept is for the staff, their dependents and people of the Bauchi community as part of CBN’s corporate social responsibility,” he said.