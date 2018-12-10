CBN to support agric sector in 2019

Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN has assured manufacturers and people in the Agricultural sector of adequate support next year.

The apex bank said it has fashioned a new method of credit distribution to the grassroots,which led to the recent reorganisation of the Micro finance banks,MFB in the country.

CBN Governor,Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this in Abuja over the weekend, on the sidelines of the IBB international cup, said the MFBs will be the new anchor distributors of the real sector financing.

Emefiele also stated that the CBN will be taking interest in housing financing next year,and will soon be rolling out a framework in that direction.

The Governor, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor revealed that the bank will be pursuing vigorously the policy of promoting made in Nigeria goods,with emphasis on the 41 items next year,in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC .

He further assured that the battle against forex speculators will continue more intensely as they will not allow the speculators drive the forex in the direction they want, ading that they were determined to win against speculators as they did in 2014.

The Governor promised that the economy will be better in 2019 ,stressing that they will continue to work towards bringing inflation further down next year.

