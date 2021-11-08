CBN’s interventions in power sector boosting ice block making business

Ice block making business that people tend to look down on is now a very lucrative business, especially now that over N2 trillion interventions has been pumped into the Nigerian power sector by the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). ADEOLA TUKURU reports.

Booming business opportunity

The high demand for ice blocks for cooling foods and drinks has created a booming business opportunity in cities, towns and villages across the country as the Central Bank of Nigeria alongside the federal government had to initiate series of interventions to enable the sector evade imminent collapse.

An Ice block dealer, Madam Grace Okezie while applauding the CBN’s intervention fund on the power sector said, compared to before, the sale of ice blocks has increased due to sufficient power supply in her area to boost her business .

According to her, she now makes a sale of N150, 000 to N200,000 profit monthly, adding that it is a business whose returns on investment (ROI) is highly guaranteed.

She said this means one can make returns on their investment in a reasonably short time after starting-up an ice block making business, especially during peak period.

Experts on power sector

Experts in the sector insisted that the Nigerian power sector would have collapsed due to liquidity crisis if not for interventions being provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While the sector clocked eight years on November 1st after being privatized in 2013, financial crisis lay siege to the industry as the sector failed to survive on it own.

In separate interviews to measure performance of the sector, stakeholders in the sector stated that the over N2 trillion interventions pumped into the sector by the Federal Government and the CBN was the only surviving grace for the industry.

Consumption of ice block

On the consumption of Ice blocks, madam Grace said they live in a very hot environment and so “we consume lots of liquid/drinks. Except on medical grounds, every Nigerian would prefer cold drinks to warm drinks any time, any day.

“People who run businesses that deal on drinks will attest to the fact that customers will always demand for chilled drinks and when you can give them chilled drinks at every point, then you will be their first port of call as long as drinks is concerned.

She said though in some parts of Abuja , some ice block dealers still lament lack power as not all them can afford to run generators endlessly adding that with the epileptic power supply and high cost of fuel in the country, it is next to impossible to achieve this feat without extra exorbitant running costs which may likely put an entrepreneur out of business; hence they need ice-blocks to cool to get their drinks chilled.

Financial liquidity on power sector

Industry statistics put the financial liquidity in the power sector at around N4 trillion as the apex bank alongside the federal government had to initiate series of interventions to enable the sector evade imminent collapse tension and avert collapse of the 2013 electricity privatization exercise.

The CBN had launched the Power and Aviation Intervention Fund (PAIF), hovering at about N300 billion, Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF) at about N213 billion, N140 billion Solar Connection Intervention Facility, over N600 billion tariff shortfall intervention as well as a recent N120 billion intervention designed for mass metering among others.

Bridging the shortfall

The federal government had similarly released N600 billion for the power sector to bridge shortfall in the payment of monthly invoices by key stakeholders in the sector. Another N701 billion CBN facility deployed in March 2017 as Power Assurance Guarantee.

Last year CBN directed Deposit Money Banks to take charge of the collection of electricity bill payments. A circular signed by Hassan Bello, director of banking supervision had linked the move to the recommendation of the Power Sector Coordination Working Group to improve payment discipline in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had noted that revenue to Nigeria’s power sector improved since late 2020, adding that consumers now pay over 78 per cent of their electricity bills to electricity distribution companies.

Recovery of power generation

The CBN had noted that apart from bridging the metering gap in the sector, the power interventions led to the recovery of power generation capacity of about 1,200 megawatts and allowed DisCos to carry out projected capex through issuance of letters of credit (LCs) for the purchase of over 704,928 meters; rehabilitation of over 332 kilometres (km) of 11 kilovolt (kV) lines and 130km of 0.45KV lines; 511 transformers purchased and installed and construction of 56 new distribution substations as well as acquisition of a mobile injection substation.

President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, Kunle Olubiyo had earlier noted that given the level of financial liquidity in the sector, support in terms of soft loans would provide leeway for the sector.

He noted that the schemes and financial interventions remained lauded but demand urgent review, especially with supporting policies that would drive holistic results from the programmes.

Intervention funds yielding profits

An expert at PWC, Habeeb Jaiyeola noted that the interventions by government to keep the sector afloat remained necessary, adding that the move has yielded necessary benefits.

According to him, the interventions are not unexpected for an industry that’s still growing, adding that the situation remained the same in most developed countries.

However , Jaiyeola said there was need for the industry to outgrow consistent support, stressing that the earlier that happen the better it is for government to pump resources into other critical sectors of the economy.

“With the intervention, we are seeing more progress, there is expansion and Nigerians are getting to better understand what the intricacies are,” Jaiyeola said.

According to him, the CBN intervention remains a positive tool for the development of the sector, adding that the payback has to be enforced to ensure the fund remains available for further critical interventions.

Former Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi who said the intervention remained critical noted that the commission was relevant to the success of the financial intervention.

“We are not hearing about all the monies from the regulator and that is worrisome. It is the regulator who should be speaking about funding for the sector because it has the capacity to regulate expenditure and ensure it goes to what is relevant and prudent,” Amadi said.

Speaking specifically on the intervention for metering, Amadi said: “I support the funding for meters but I doubt if it will solve the problem because the Discos will use the fund to largely replace bad meters and control revenue loss. But the rebate of unmetered customers will remain high and undermine any movement to cost reflective tariff.”

Need to measure growth

Some stakeholders however warned that there was need to measure growth and determine if the sector must continue to rely on funding from government, insisting that government must not allow the sector to solely rely on aid instead making efforts to remain viable.

Madaki Ameh, an energy lawyer noted that continuous interventions could make it impossible for the privatization of the power sector to take off effectively.

“The real issue is that the new owners of the Gencos and Discos have little or no experience in running the power sector and they have also not invested sufficiently in the sector to warrant being handed the companies to run. And because they are aware of the critical nature of power to the Nigerian economy, they are obviously blackmailing the government into providing them subsidies where none is required,” Madaki said.

According to him, the licenses of the Gencos and Discos must be reviewed on expiration with a view to bringing in those who have the capacity to effectively manage the sector, which is a cash cow, but is currently performing suboptimally.