CBN’s warning on election spending

The worry expressed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over rising election spending and its negative impact on inflation should be a matter of utmost concern to key political actors including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and those jostling for elective offices across the country.

CBN’s alarm ought to serve as a clarion call for moderation by politicians who indulge in vote buying and other illegal electioneering spending which are detrimental to the nation’s fledging economy.

Rising from the September Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, in Abuja, last week, the CBN also noted that reversal of Nigeria’s inflation that trended downwards for 18 consecutive months is also responsible for holding interest rate at 14 per cent along other parameters.

Reading the communiqué to newsmen after the MPC meeting, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said a “decision to hold all policy parameters constant would sustain gradual improvements in output growth, maintain the current monetary policy stance and await a clearer understanding of the quantum and timing of liquidity injections into the economy before deciding on possible adjustments.” In summary, the MPC voted to retain the MPR at 14 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor of +200/-500 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 22.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent.

CBN observed that “inflation outlook suggested a mild resurgence of inflationary pressure in the economy, traceable largely to cost-push factors, election related spending, amongst other domestic factors.” Meanwhile, analysts at Vetiva Research said: “The decision tallies with our expectations in two ways as we had predicted a “HOLD” decision and also suggested the MPC would tilt even further towards a rate hike, which played out in the fact that some members also voted for an increase in the CRR.

Also, Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst at FXTM said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to leave key rates unchanged at 14% has confirmed how external and domestic factors have placed the central bank in a difficult position.

“Higher US interests have accelerated capital outflows and led to a drop in external reserves while global trade tensions continue to weigh on sentiment.

“Rising consumer prices amid pre-election spending remain another headache for the CBN, while political uncertainties add to the equation of components complicating any efforts to cut interest rates.

“With crude oil price volatility from US-China trade tensions presenting a significant threat to Nigeria’s economic recovery, the CBN could maintain the status quo for the rest of 2018,’’ he said.

In April, this year, CBN Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad, had raised the alarm that the anticipated spending for the 2019 election may have inflationary effects on the economy.

Speaking at the April monetary policy committee meeting, Ahmad said there was a need for urgent passage of the 2018 budget to boost investment and economic output.

“The anticipated huge fiscal spending for the proposed 2018 budget and preparations ahead of the 2019 elections may also have inflationary effects,” Ahmad was quoted to have said in her personal statement at the meeting, which was released by the apex bank.

She said: “This in itself would obviously call for a proactive and cautious monetary policy response to ensure there is no upward pressure on inflation.

Thus, I would encourage quick passage of the 2018 appropriation bill by the National Assembly, to keep fiscal policy on track, boost investment, employment and economic output for the benefit of the citizenry.

Although there is usually high liquidity in an election year, the 2019 election spending appears to have taken a new dimension with its excessive monetization by the electoral umpire, INEC, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as aspirants for elective offices.

INEC had raised its N108.8 billion budget for the 2015 general elections to N189.2 billion for the 2019 general elections.

The APC and PDP had also sold their nomination forms for humongous sums of money while aspirants in various political parties are wooing the electorate with various amount of money in their desperation to grab power at cost.

Blueprint shares the view that the sudden injection of this high liquidity into an economy that is still in within the precinct of recession is not only deleterious to the nation’s socio-political and economic development but will also send shocks to the global indicators and assessment index.

We, therefore, advise all the critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s political system to be moderate in their election spending in order to avert the CBN’s apprehension of the probable relapse of the nation’s economy into recession.

