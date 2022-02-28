CCSON thumbs up Aisha Umar on micro-pension plan

The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria has commended the Director General of the National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir Umar for introducing the Micro- Pension Plan, saying the programme will ensure rapid economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking shortly after a sensitisation workshop in Abuja, over the weekend, chairperson of the Conference, Comrade Adams Otakwu, said the initiative by the pension body would go a long way in addressing the harsh economic situation prevalent in the country.

According to Comrade Otakwu, the newly introduced scheme would go a long way to benefiting members of the informal sector and civil societies across the 36 states of the Federation as well as the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

Otakwu therefore encouraged the general public to embrace the micro-pension plan scheme through massive enrollment.

The new scheme, he said, has the potential of enhancing participants’ wellbeing now and in the near future; and ultimately avert old age miseries.

Speaking on the advantages of the new pension scheme, Comrade Otakwu said there is no retirement age under the scheme but that, at 50 years of age, one is at liberty to access the fund’s accrued income.

“Under the Micro-Pension Plan, customers’ contribution is transferrable to him directly or his next of kin. The sensitisation across the country is necessary in order to engender the support of the stakeholders for the full implementation of the scheme by the National Pension Commission,” he said.

The organisers of the workshop declared, that for now, there are no incentives or matching grant for the informal sector but assured that in no distant future, everything possible would be put in place

They commended the National Pension Commission DG, Aisha Dahir Umar, for her focus and untiring effort in the effort at giving fruition to the new scheme.